By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 16 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans Automobile Sector

July 10, 2025 (MLN)— Pakistan’s automobile sector experienced significant growth as car sales surged by 63.9% year-on-year in June 2025. A total of 21,773 units were sold, including cars, jeeps, LCVs, and vans, according to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

In comparison, only 13,284 units were sold during the same month in 2024. Monthly sales also increased by 47.1% compared to 14,802 units in May 2025.

During the twelve months of FY25, the cumulative car sales figure reached 147,935 units, marking a 42.5% rise from FY24, when 103,828 units were sold.

Units June-25 June-24 YoY% May-25 MoM% 12MFY25 12MFY24 Cumulative %
Car Sales  21,773  13,284  63.9%  14,802  47.1%  147,935  103,828  42.5%
Passenger cars 17,659  10,128  74.4%  11,159  58.2%  112,115  81,577  37.4%
LCVS, Vans & Jeeps 4,114 3,156 30.4% 3,643 12.9% 35,820 22,251 61.0%
Car Production 16,360 10,792 51.6% 16,073 1.8% 148,118 100,657 47.2%
Passenger Cars 12,603 8,626 46.1% 12,360 2.0% 111,310 79,573 39.9%
LCVS, Vans & Jeeps 3,757 2,166 73.5% 3,713 1.2% 36,808 21,084 74.6%

Among individual models, the Suzuki Swift posted a strong performance with 1,390 units sold, reflecting a 115.7% increase over the previous year. Honda (Civic & City) sales rose 74.1% year-on-year, though they declined by 8.6% month-on-month.

Suzuki Cultus and Alto also showed robust demand, with the former growing 128.4% YoY and the latter 46.1% YoY. However, Suzuki WagonR sales declined 39.5% YoY and 52.5% MoM, while Suzuki Bolan dropped 57.6% YoY, indicating weak consumer interest.

Hyundai Sonata also posted a 10.7% decline year-on-year, reflecting subdued performance in the premium sedan segment.

Toyota Corolla remained among the top performers in FY25 with 25,212 units produced, followed by Suzuki Alto with 44,821 and Honda with 16,614 units.

In the two-wheeler category, United Auto and Road Prince saw significant YoY increases of 53.8% and 61.8%, respectively. Yamaha recorded an 84.7% YoY jump, showing momentum in its market share.

Conversely, Honda’s motorcycle output declined 22.4% YoY, although it maintained dominance with more than 1 million units sold in FY25.

The latest figures point to a notable recovery in Pakistan’s auto industry, driven by renewed consumer confidence and improving market conditions.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

