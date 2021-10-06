Pakistan’s first “Digital Dera” established in Pakpattan

Courtesy of a collaboration between Agriculture Republic and Internet Society Global, Pakistan has its first ever Digital Dera establishment in the remote village of Pakpattan. The project aims to train 15,000 farmers of the region in digital farming practices by providing them access to latest technology and resources.

As reported by Business Recorder, the first phase of the project will involve the provision of two desktop computers and three tablets at the Dera. The establishment has also been equipped with a fast brand-band connection with an air-conditioned atmosphere powered by a solar energy system.

Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr Anjum Ali Buttar, who attended the inauguration ceremony as chief guest, said that the government was taking all kinds of steps to ensure the prevalence of smart agricultural practices in the province.

He added that changing weather conditions necessitated the introduction of new crop varieties that are resistant to climate change.

According to Agriculture Republic co-founder, the Digital Dera aimed at empowering local farmers through digital connectivity.

“The Digital Dera is an attempt to empower local farmers through the internet connectivity and access to digital knowledge economy,” he said. “It will also serve as a digital hub to organize awareness and capacity building sessions to educate the youth and small farmers about transparency and accountability in agriculture, food security and climate change policies.”

The boost witnessed by digital agriculture technologies in recent times has opened the doors for further exploration of related opportunities. It is an undeniable fact that digital agriculture will simply boost farmer productivity. According to a Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) estimate, Internet of Things (IoT) can increase agricultural productivity by 70 percent in the next three decades.