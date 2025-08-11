Pakistan is gearing up for a maritime milestone with the launch of its first ever ferry service to Gulf countries, and a top tier maritime consultant is now steering the project toward reality.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has appointed the Research Centre for International Maritime Law & Practice (RCIMLP) as the official legal consultant for the service. This powerhouse appointment signals that the government is serious about meeting international shipping, safety, and compliance standards, a must for any operator aiming to dock at Gulf ports.

According to official statements, RCIMLP will oversee critical legal frameworks, draft contractual obligations, and ensure the ferry adheres to International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations. This includes port state requirements, crew certifications, and passenger safety protocols, key components in winning approvals from Gulf maritime authorities.

Once operational, the ferry will open a direct passenger and cargo route between Pakistan and Gulf states such as Oman, the UAE, and potentially Qatar. Not only could it slash travel costs for thousands of Pakistani expatriates working in the region, but it may also boost tourism, small scale trade, and bilateral connectivity.

Maritime experts say the service could help Pakistan diversify its transport links, reducing dependence on air travel while adding a new channel for regional commerce. The ferry will enhance people-to-people connections, fostering cultural exchange and creating business opportunities in its wake.

This marks the first time Pakistan is establishing a legal, regular maritime passenger link with Gulf nations, a development many in the industry see as long overdue. Hiring RCIMLP suggests the project has entered an advanced stage, with stakeholders addressing regulatory hurdles before awarding operational contracts.

The government has not yet announced a launch date, but with a top maritime legal mind now at the helm, the waves are finally turning in Pakistan’s favor.