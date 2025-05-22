Pakistan’s Imports from India Increased in FY25
Despite diplomatic tensions and longstanding trade restrictions, Pakistan’s imports from India have seen a notable increase in the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).
According to the State Bank of Pakistan, imports from India rose by 14.35% to $196.77 million in the first ten months of FY25, up from $172.07 million during the same period last year.
Historical Trade Data
The following table outlines Pakistan’s imports from India over the past three fiscal years:
|Fiscal Year
|Imports from India (USD Million)
|FY23
|190.04
|FY24
|206.89
|FY25
|(10M) 196.77
Note: FY25 data covers the first ten months only.
Trade Dynamics
The increase in imports is particularly noteworthy given the strained diplomatic relations and trade barriers between the two countries. In 2019, India revoked Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status and imposed a 200% tariff on Pakistani products following the Pulwama attack.
Despite these challenges, trade has persisted, often through indirect channels. Reports suggest that Indian goods worth over $10 billion reach Pakistan annually via third countries such as the UAE and Singapore.
While official trade between Pakistan and India remains limited due to political tensions and trade restrictions, the recent uptick in imports indicates a complex and resilient trade relationship that continues to evolve amidst challenges.
Related Posts
Pakistan’s Imports from Neighbors Soar, Exports Lag Behind in FY25
Pakistan’s trade deficit with nine neighboring countries expanded by 34.64% in the first ten months of the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), reaching $9.787 billion…
Amazon Now Delivers With Drones In These Areas
Amazon users from Arizona or Texas can now get their products delivered within 60 minutes, with Amazon’s air drone delivery. Amazon’s Prime Air drone…