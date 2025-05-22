Pakistan’s Imports from India Increased in FY25

Despite diplomatic tensions and longstanding trade restrictions, Pakistan’s imports from India have seen a notable increase in the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).







According to the State Bank of Pakistan, imports from India rose by 14.35% to $196.77 million in the first ten months of FY25, up from $172.07 million during the same period last year.

Historical Trade Data

The following table outlines Pakistan’s imports from India over the past three fiscal years:

Fiscal Year Imports from India (USD Million) FY23 190.04 FY24 206.89 FY25 (10M) 196.77

Note: FY25 data covers the first ten months only.







Trade Dynamics

The increase in imports is particularly noteworthy given the strained diplomatic relations and trade barriers between the two countries. In 2019, India revoked Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status and imposed a 200% tariff on Pakistani products following the Pulwama attack.

Despite these challenges, trade has persisted, often through indirect channels. Reports suggest that Indian goods worth over $10 billion reach Pakistan annually via third countries such as the UAE and Singapore.

While official trade between Pakistan and India remains limited due to political tensions and trade restrictions, the recent uptick in imports indicates a complex and resilient trade relationship that continues to evolve amidst challenges.