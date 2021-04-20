News, Technology

Pakistan’s Internet quality lowest in South Asia & worse than Rwanda, report reveals

A newly released research report reveals that Pakistan’s internet quality is one of the lowest globally, ranking at the 68th position. Compared to the other countries in the region, Pakistan’s internet quality ranks the lowest in South Asia. Overall, Pakistan has continued to slide on the “Inclusive Internet Index” to drop to 90th rank among 120 countries for 2021, ranking in the bottom quartile of the index. The top performers in South Asia include India at 49 rankings compared to its position at 52 in 2020.

The “Inclusive Internet Index” report is released annually by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and is commissioned by Facebook. It represents 98 per cent of global GDP and 96pc of the global population, with stiff competition between Sweden and the United States for the top two slots over the past three years.

However, Pakistan ranked 67th in the “Affordability” pillar due to improvements in the competitive environment and decreased mobile phone costs. The “Affordability” category examines the cost of access relative to income and the level of competition in the internet marketplace.

In the “Readiness” category, Pakistan was at 79th position, which examines the capacity to access the internet, including skills, cultural acceptance, and supporting policy.

The “Availability” category examines the quality and breadth of available infrastructure required for access and levels of internet usage, and Pakistan ranked 97th in this category.

