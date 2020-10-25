Pakistan’s IT exports record impressive 44% growth rate in first three months of FY21

Pakistan’s IT industry continues to boom as it accomplishes yet another massive feat. According to the Pakistan Software Export Board Performance Report, the nation’s IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer and call center services have risen to $379.251 million , at a growth rate of 43.55% during the first three months (July, August, and September) of the fiscal year 2020-21

On the directions of the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, the Ministry of IT & Telecom is committed to increasing IT exports and making special efforts in this regard.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the government is taking all possible steps to ensure long term IT industry growth trajectory and to enhance IT industry exports.

He also lauded the IT sector for its contributions to Pakistan, saying that Pakistan’s IT industry has reached an important milestone in its journey and it has the potential to be the largest foreign exchange earner for Pakistan.

With IT and ITeS exports having risen from $264.187 million during FY2019-20 to $379.251 million at this point, the only way is up for the nation’s burgeoning IT economy. The pool of tech-savvy and tech-skilled individuals in the country keeps increasing at an astronomical rate, and allows for ever greater contributions to our IT landscape.

