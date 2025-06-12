Pakistan’s information technology sector is witnessing remarkable growth, with IT exports reaching all-time highs. According to newly disclosed data, Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports increased by more than 20% year on year, setting a new national benchmark and indicating a significant shift in the country’s digital economy.







The sector generated more than $3.15 billion in export revenue in FY2023-24, thanks to a potent combination of government incentives, digital innovation, and the resilience of Pakistan’s remote workforce.

Freelancers and Startups Drive IT Sector Digital Transformation

Pakistan’s booming freelancer economy is at the forefront of this growth. The country now ranks among the top three freelancing nations globally, with platforms like Upwork and Fiverr reporting massive participation from Pakistani tech professionals.

Tech startups are also playing a pivotal role. From fintech and healthtech to SaaS and e-commerce, a new wave of entrepreneurial ventures has emerged. Investors are increasingly taking notice, with venture capital funding steadily growing, despite global economic headwinds.







Government Pushes Reforms to Support IT Sector

Policy reforms and incentives have further fueled momentum. The government recently rolled back taxes on IT exports and introduced initiatives to facilitate dollar retention accounts, allowing exporters to keep a larger portion of their earnings.

Additionally, multiple tech special economic zones (SEZs) have been launched to offer startups tax breaks, access to international markets, and improved infrastructure.

Expanding Global Footprint

Pakistan’s software houses and IT services firms are expanding rapidly across North America, the Middle East, and Europe. With increasing demand for cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and AI-powered platforms, Pakistani companies are becoming global players in these competitive markets.

Countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia have shown increasing interest in Pakistani tech talent, with tech migration and knowledge exports now contributing to the sector’s global relevance.

Ambitious Targets Ahead

The Ministry of IT & Telecom aims to scale annual exports to $25 billion by 2029. With over 600,000 IT professionals, dozens of active incubators, and a young population increasingly turning to tech careers, that goal is becoming increasingly achievable.

Digital skills training programs, such as the DigiSkills.pk initiative, have trained over 3 million individuals nationwide, creating a strong pipeline of talent to meet future demand.

Way Ahead for IT Sector

With a dynamic mix of tech-savvy youth, robust freelancer output, policy support, and expanding exports, Pakistan is now positioning itself as a global IT hub, despite the challenges it faces on a multifront.

As international confidence in Pakistan’s digital economy grows, all eyes will be on whether the nation can sustain this momentum and transform into a top-tier global tech exporter.