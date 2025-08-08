Lahore: Security forces have shot down a suspected Indian drone in Lahore’s Manawan area, police sources confirmed on Friday. The incident comes just months after intense military clashes between Pakistan and India earlier this year. According to officials, the drone was spotted inside Pakistani territory and was immediately targeted. Authorities suspect it was used for surveillance, as no explosives were found on board. Intelligence agencies have now taken custody of the device and launched a detailed investigation. This has heightened concerns over cross-border violations despite a ceasefire agreement reached in May 2025.

Police sources said the drone entered Pakistani airspace before being detected by security forces. It was brought down quickly to prevent any potential threat. They noted that the drone appeared to be a surveillance model due to the absence of explosives. Intelligence officials have secured the device and initiated a probe into its origin and purpose.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the incident, prompting a wave of aggression. In response, Pakistan’s armed forces launched “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,” targeting multiple Indian military sites.

During the operation, Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and destroyed dozens of drones. After 87 hours of conflict, both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, 2025.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after talks with both nations. However, India disputed his claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to end trade talks. In contrast, Pakistan acknowledged Trump’s efforts and formally nominated him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in easing tensions between the two countries last month.