By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 54 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans Security Forces

Lahore: Security forces have shot down a suspected Indian drone in Lahore’s Manawan area, police sources confirmed on Friday. The incident comes just months after intense military clashes between Pakistan and India earlier this year. According to officials, the drone was spotted inside Pakistani territory and was immediately targeted. Authorities suspect it was used for surveillance, as no explosives were found on board. Intelligence agencies have now taken custody of the device and launched a detailed investigation. This has heightened concerns over cross-border violations despite a ceasefire agreement reached in May 2025.

Police sources said the drone entered Pakistani airspace before being detected by security forces. It was brought down quickly to prevent any potential threat. They noted that the drone appeared to be a surveillance model due to the absence of explosives. Intelligence officials have secured the device and initiated a probe into its origin and purpose.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the incident, prompting a wave of aggression. In response, Pakistan’s armed forces launched “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,” targeting multiple Indian military sites.

During the operation, Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and destroyed dozens of drones. After 87 hours of conflict, both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, 2025.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after talks with both nations. However, India disputed his claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to end trade talks. In contrast, Pakistan acknowledged Trump’s efforts and formally nominated him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in easing tensions between the two countries last month.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Xiaomi
Xiaomi Working on Redmi Phone with Record-Breaking 8,500mAh+ Battery
Dipitt
Dipitt Removes AI Quaid-e-Azam Ketchup Ad After Public Criticism
Yango Group
Yango Group Enters Pakistan’s Startup Scene with Trukkr Investment
Pakistan
Pakistan Advances Financial Cybersecurity with PCI DSS Compliance Training
Split Release Backfires Wednesday Season 2 Struggles On Global Rankings
Split-Release Backfires? ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Struggles On Global Rankings
Whatsapp Tests Disappearing About Status In Latest Android Beta
WhatsApp Tests Disappearing About Status in Latest Android Beta
Operation Grey Pakistan Bows To U S Pressure To Dismantle Scam Call Networks
Operation Grey: Under Reported U.S. Pressure, Pakistan Cracks Down on Scam Call Rings
Metas New Virtual Reality Headsets Offer A Glimpse Of Next Gen Reality
Meta’s New Virtual Reality Headsets Offer a Glimpse of Next-Gen Reality
Pakistan
Pakistan Targets $30B IT Exports with New Digital Ecosystem and Reforms
Sindh Govt Declares Holiday For Schools Across Province
Sindh Govt Declares Holiday for Schools Across Province
Apple Maps Quietly Gains Powerful Natural Language Search In Ios 26 Beta
Apple Maps Quietly Gains Powerful Natural Language Search in iOS 26 Beta
Elon Musk Warns Openai Will Eat Microsoft Alive As Gpt 5 Launches
Elon Musk Warns “OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive” as GPT-5 Launches
Fake Tiktok Clone Apps Scam Thousands Steal Crypto Wallets
Fake TikTok Clone Apps Scam Thousands, Steal Crypto Wallets