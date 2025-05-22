Pakistan’s Imports from Neighbors Soar, Exports Lag Behind in FY25

Pakistan’s trade deficit with nine neighboring countries expanded by 34.64% in the first ten months of the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), reaching $9.787 billion compared to $7.269 billion during the same period last year.







Exports to Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka witnessed significant growth, driven by recent regional political changes.

However, despite these gains, overall exports to the nine neighboring countries, Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, rose modestly by 2.37% to $3.743 billion in July-April FY25 from $3.656 billion in the same period last year.

The widening trade gap is primarily attributed to increased imports from China, India, and Bangladesh. Total imports from these nine countries surged by 23.84% to $13.530 billion in 10MFY25 from $10.925 billion over the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Profit by Pakistan Today







Country-Specific Trade Dynamics

China: Imports from China grew by 23.87% to $13.191 billion in 10MFY25 from $10.649 billion over the same period last year. However, exports to China dipped 11.65% to $2.070 billion from $2.343 billion.

Despite positive export trends to certain neighboring countries, Pakistan’s trade deficit with its regional partners continues to widen, primarily due to surging imports from China, India, and Bangladesh. Addressing this imbalance requires strategic trade policies and diversification of export markets.