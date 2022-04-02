Pandamart granted fulfillment centre HACCP certification

Pandamart, the online groceries delivery service under the foodpanda umbrella has been granted HACCP platform / fulfillment centre certification, which covers fresh fruits, vegetables, meat & commodities receiving, processing, packing & dispatching.

HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) is a management system in which food safety is addressed through the analysis and control of biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement and handling, to manufacturing, distribution and consumption of the finished product.

The HACCP certification for the first pandamart store was issued in November last year, after a 6 month process, by Bureau Veritas, a world-renowned company specialized in the testing, inspection and certification founded in 1828. Currently food safety audits are underway at several other stores for the certification of processes in these stores as well. The process to obtain the certification also requires specialized training of all staff handling the food items.

“Obtaining the HACCP certification is part of our commitment towards maintaining the highest international food safety standards, and ensuring that our customers purchase and consume the freshest and most hygienic food items. Research from Mintel suggests that 84%-86% of people do not buy groceries online because of trust issues around fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat quality. Through this certification, our goal is to develop a strong food safety culture throughout our network of pandamarts so that we can develop a higher level of trust in the q-commerce channel. People should be able to lay their minds to rest knowing that the freshest and highest quality produce is being carefully handpicked, packed, and delivered to them,” stated Ibad Ahmed, Director – Q-Commerce and New Verticals at foodpanda.

Grocery shopping on pandamart is accessible and convenient on the foodpanda app with stores stocking thousands of products. Customers can order online whatever they want from the nearest pandamart and their order, whether for a single item or the whole month’s groceries, is delivered at their doorstep within half an hour. The pandamart services are available 20 hours a day.

About foodpanda

With over 20,000 restaurant/home chef partners across the country and millions of food deliveries every month, foodpanda is Pakistan’s largest q-commerce and online food delivery company. foodpanda provides self-employment income opportunities to thousands of home chefs and delivery riders to earn a successful living as and when they choose to.