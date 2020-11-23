Patari.pk is making strides as it becomes 10th most popular music app in Pakistan on iOS

Patari.pk, Pakistan’s first music streaming website, dedicated to Pakistani music has finally started making ripples in the music streaming industry. According to Zarlasht Faisal, who is the CEO of Patari, the app has got to the number 10 spot on the iOS store in the music category in Pakistan and the 20th spot on the Google Play Store.

Patari number 10 today on iOS music apps in Pakistan and number 20 on Android. What a comeback for this team. So proud of you guys…. let’s keep taking those numbers up to No.1, & keep improving product & content. Some super exclusive audio only on Patari from Coke Fest. 🥳! — Zarlasht Faisal (@ZarlashtFaisal) November 23, 2020

Patari was founded way back in 2015 with initial plans to be a television drama serial streaming website but pivoted to being a music streaming website. Since then it was even threatened with legal action from EMI, Pakistan’s leading record label, for copyright violations. However, that did not stop the team as they complied and went on to receive $200,000 in seed funding from Sarmayacar.

Patari now has more than 100,000 installs on the Google Play Store and hosts a wide variety of Pakistani music from indie artists, classics, love ballads, drama OSTs, and podcasts among many more.

Its recent popularity spike may be attributed to the fact that the streaming website was the official audio partner of Coke Fest 2020 along with Tapmad which was held from 21st November to 23rd November 2020. The platform is actively working to add more and more music from local artists as well as classics from the likes of Atif Aslam, EP, Strings, etc.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk