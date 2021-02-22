Payoneer Collaborates with Enablers strengthening the digital ecosystem for entrepreneurs

Lahore, 19th Feb 2020 – Payoneer and Enablers joined hands to collaborate and boost entrepreneurship in Pakistan in a ceremony held in Lahore attended by the top leadership from both sides.

Payoneer is a global cross-border payment platform for business payments. Payoneer’s digital platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Leveraging its robust technology, compliance, operations and banking infrastructure, Payoneer delivers a suite of services that notably includes cross-border payments. Payoneer makes global commerce easy and secure.

The collaboration comes as a relief for the freelancers and online sellers of Pakistan. As per the Payoneer’s Report, “Freelancing in 2020- An Abundance of Opportunities”, Pakistan ranks as the eighth fastest growing freelancing economy in the world promising abundant opportunities. This collaboration will further amplify and facilitate tapping this potential propelling further growth.

Cross-border payments remains one of the major pain points for the freelancers and online sellers. With Payoneer’s service and Enabler’s expertise, the collaboration aims to alleviate this pain point and make cross-border payment as convenient as local payments.

Enablers being an eCommerce leading organization that helps people establish businesses on Amazon and facilitates freelancers, realized the dire need for a seamless international payment transfer and joined hands with Payoneer.

Mohsin Muzaffer, Country Manager, Pakistan spoke regarding the collaboration and shared a summary of the collaboration and how Payoneer envisages it to go forward.

“It’s pleasing to know companies in Pakistan are taking such big initiatives. We’re thankful to Enablers for facilitating cross border eCommerce from Pakistan, and it’s delightful to know that they’re doing a lot to boost entrepreneurship in the country. Payoneer will work closely with Enablers to further strengthen the digital ecosystem in Pakistan. We’re working on different strategies that would increase ease of use and help our customers go beyond” Mohsin Muzaffer added.

Affaf Noor, Payoneer’s Partnerships Manager also shared the same sentiments and added, “ We are excited to join hands with Enablers and we are hopeful that this collaboration will improve the cross-border payments experience for sellers and freelancers. We are confident that under the Enablers umbrella, we will be able to unlock their true growth potential. We look forward to working closely with them to help develop the digital ecosystem.”

With Enablers continuously working to boost eCommerce in the country, the collaboration is a big leap forward in realising its mission of creating 2 million employment opportunities. While talking to CEO Enablers, Saqib Azhar, sources got some visionary insights regarding this step.

“We’re consistently working on ideas to facilitate our people in becoming a hub of eCommerce and freelancing. Working with Payoneer will surely give us a foundation for minimizing international payment transfer issues. And just like Mr. Muzaffer stated, we’re brainstorming ideas to facilitate our eCommerce enthusiasts in every possible manner and looking for a brighter future,” he spoke.

COO Enablers, Faisal Azhar added, “It’s a step to a digital Pakistan where our country will be recognized as one of the biggest eCommerce markets in the world.”