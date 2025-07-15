Islamabad – In its latest fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the Government of Pakistan has announced a substantial increase in pump prices for the period July 16–31, 2025. Under the notification issued by the Finance Division late on Wednesday night, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs 5.36 per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost an additional Rs 11.37 per litre, effective immediately.

This marks the second fuel price adjustment in July. Earlier on July 1, petrol was hiked by Rs 8.36 per litre and diesel by Rs 10.39 under the same fortnightly mechanism. Together, these two increases push the cumulative July uplift to Rs 13.72 per litre for petrol and Rs 21.76 per litre for diesel.

As in previous revisions, the government’s decision follows recommendations from the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which bases its fortnightly proposals on international oil price movements, exchange-rate fluctuations, and applicable taxes and levies. Analysts note that global crude prices have risen sharply this month amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and supply concerns, forcing OGRA to factor in heavier import costs and “climate support” surcharges.

Consumers and transport operators are already feeling the pinch. Inter-city bus and wagon services have announced fare hikes of up to Rs 100 per passenger to offset soaring diesel costs, while Pakistan Railways has hinted at another review of its ticket rates before the end of July.

The Finance Division has stated that these revised rates will remain in force until the next review on August 1, 2025.