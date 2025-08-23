By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 38 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Phishing Nightmare 1m In Crypto And Nfts Gone In Blink Of An Eye

A phishing attack has wiped out nearly $1 million in cryptocurrencies and NFTs from a single digital wallet, sparking renewed fears about Web3 security. Blockchain security firm PeckShieldAlert revealed that an Ethereum address, masked as 0x1526…F32f, was compromised, leading to one of the most significant wallet drains reported in recent weeks.

The attacker made away with 623,600 SPX tokens worth around $804,000 (PKR 22 crore approx.), alongside 71,600 CULT tokens valued at $89 and a small collection of meme-style collectibles such as harrypotterobamasonic10in tokens worth just over $30. While the smaller assets barely add to the total, the massive loss of SPX tokens underscores the growing financial stakes of phishing schemes in the crypto space.

How the Phishing Attack Unfolded

Phishing scams in Web3 are increasingly sophisticated. Hackers typically set up pixel-perfect impersonations of trusted platforms, tricking unsuspecting users into signing malicious approvals or transactions. With a single careless click, entire wallets can be drained instantly. And both crypto coins and NFTs are in danger.

In this case, analysts believe the attacker used deceptive smart contract approvals to execute the heist, exploiting the user’s trust rather than targeting blockchain vulnerabilities.

Crypto, NFT Phishing Attack Impacts

The theft of over three-quarters of a million dollars in SPX tokens highlights the systemic fragility of self-custodied crypto wallets when faced with advanced phishing strategies. Unlike centralized exchanges, where stolen funds can sometimes be frozen, wallet-based thefts are permanent.

This incident also reveals how attackers are willing to target even obscure or low-value tokens as part of their strategy, emphasizing that no wallet holding is too small to be ignored.

Protecting Your Digital Assets

For crypto investors and NFT collectors, this attack is a reminder of the importance of wallet security. Experts recommend:

  • Double-checking every transaction request before approving it.
  • Storing assets in trusted hardware wallets whenever possible.
  • Revoking unused approvals via platforms like Etherscan or RevokeCash.
  • Staying updated on phishing tactics, as scams evolve rapidly.

