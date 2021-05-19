News, Technology

PITB to develop Accounting & Human Resource system for the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC)

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 35 sec read>

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) have signed an agreement to develop accounting software and implement a Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for the PCMMDC across Punjab. The agreement was signed by PITB DG IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and CEO PCMMDC Kausar Khan on behalf of their respective organizations.

According to the agreement, these systems aim to digitize the outdated manual processes, ensuring hassle-free procedures and efficient workflows. While HRMIS will help automate multiple human resource operations, the Accounting Software will provide real-time reporting leading to improved decision making and reduced pilferage.

In a message, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor stated that HRMIS is the way forward for government departments across Punjab to digitize their Human Resource processes. The base data is overlaid with a powerful analytics framework to support decision-making and a wide range of HR policy interventions.

Read More: Lahore to become a smart city: PITB setting up Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the city

Pakistan IT industry PITB Punjab
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Pakistan set to get another loan for infrastructure from the Asian Development Bank

in News
May 19, 2021  ·  

SpaceX’s internet satellites to sync with Google Cloud systems

in News, Technology
May 19, 2021  ·  

US Embassy lauds Pakistani engineer for his contribution to NASA’s Mars 2020 mission

in News
May 19, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Here’s Everything That Was Announced At Google I/O 2021