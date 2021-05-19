Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) have signed an agreement to develop accounting software and implement a Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for the PCMMDC across Punjab. The agreement was signed by PITB DG IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and CEO PCMMDC Kausar Khan on behalf of their respective organizations.

According to the agreement, these systems aim to digitize the outdated manual processes, ensuring hassle-free procedures and efficient workflows. While HRMIS will help automate multiple human resource operations, the Accounting Software will provide real-time reporting leading to improved decision making and reduced pilferage.

In a message, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor stated that HRMIS is the way forward for government departments across Punjab to digitize their Human Resource processes. The base data is overlaid with a powerful analytics framework to support decision-making and a wide range of HR policy interventions.

