As per a press release issued by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed at Arfa Software Technology Park between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Chirp Technologies to transform Lahore into a smart city. Both organizations will collaborate to design and implement the Propriety LoRaWAN infrastructure for IoT Devices’ connectivity across Lahore.

The LoRaWAN® specification is a Low Power, Wide Area (LPWA) networking protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery-operated ‘things’ to the internet in regional, national, or global networks. It targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, and mobility.

This Network will be used for real-time monitoring and management of Smart city applications like Waste Bin Sensors, Street Light Sensors, Air Quality Sensors, Mobility Applications, and other smart city applications. The MoU was signed by PITB Director-General IT-Operations Mr. Faisal Yousaf and CEO Chirp Technologies Mr. Asif Hussain in other officials’ presence.