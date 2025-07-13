By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 55 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pixel 10 Price Leak Surfaces Ahead Of Expected Launch

With Google’s Pixel 10 series expected to debut next month, a fresh leak has offered early insights into what these upcoming smartphones might cost. The pricing, shared by trusted tipster Roland Quandt, suggests that Google may stick to last year’s price points despite the rising cost of tech production.

According to Quandt, the Pixel 10 lineup will reportedly launch at the following price tags in Europe:

  • Pixel 10 – €899
  • Pixel 10 Pro – €1,099
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL – €1,299
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold – €1,899

Each model will likely have higher prices for larger storage options, and the leaked prices closely mirror those of the Pixel 9 series, pointing to no price hikes this year.

Pro XL May Drop 128GB Variant

One notable detail in the leak is that the €1,299 Pixel 10 Pro XL price applies to the 256GB variant, suggesting that Google might skip the 128GB base version for this model. In comparison, last year’s Pixel 9 Pro XL was priced at:

  • €1,199 (128GB)
  • €1,299 (256GB)
  • €1,429 (512GB)
  • €1,689 (1TB)

If true, this could mean a subtle shift in Google’s storage strategy for its top-tier phones.

What About Other Markets?

If pricing remains consistent globally, U.S. and UK users might see these familiar figures return:

  • Pixel 10 – $799 / £799
  • Pixel 10 Pro – $999 / £999
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL – $1,099 / £1,099
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold – $1,799 / £1,799

Australian prices are also expected to stay close to last year’s:

  • Pixel 10 – AU$1,349
  • Pixel 10 Pro – AU$1,699
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL – AU$1,849
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold – AU$2,699

That said, taxes, import duties, and currency fluctuations could still result in minor differences across countries.

Features Still Under Wraps

While details on features remain scarce, it’s expected that incremental performance improvements, possible camera upgrades, and new color options will be part of the package. Storage tiers for some models, like a 128GB Pixel 10 Pro Fold, have also been hinted at in previous leaks.

If the leak holds true, Google’s decision to maintain stable pricing amid economic volatility could be a strategic move to retain its premium user base while avoiding pushback over affordability. With the official launch possibly just weeks away, more detailed information is likely to surface soon.

