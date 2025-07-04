Planning Minister Sets Ai Roadmap For Pakistan With New Plans

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, has announced a comprehensive AI roadmap for Pakistan, emphasizing an inclusive strategy to integrate artificial intelligence across the country’s key development sectors. Chairing a session of the National Taskforce on Artificial Intelligence, the Minister highlighted that adopting AI is critical for national progress and must align closely with Pakistan’s strategic goals.

Acknowledging the rapid pace of global investment in AI, Ahsan Iqbal stressed that Pakistan needs to move forward with clarity and shared purpose. He underscored that the AI roadmap for Pakistan cannot succeed in isolation but requires strong cross-sectoral collaboration, alignment with national priorities, and seamless coordination among all relevant institutions.

To operationalize this vision, the Taskforce was directed to identify twelve priority sectors, including education, health, agriculture, climate, business, and governance, where AI applications can deliver measurable impacts. Each of these sectors will form multi-stakeholder working groups featuring experts from government, academia, and the private sector to draft sector-specific AI plans with clear objectives, timelines, and resource needs.

National AI Fund and Mapping to Drive Innovation

To drive innovation and reduce financial constraints, Ahsan Iqbal announced plans for a National AI Fund to support high-potential ideas and pilot initiatives. The Minister also called for a nationwide mapping effort to catalog AI talent and infrastructure across universities, research centers, and industry to strategically deploy these resources.

As part of fostering dialogue and designing practical solutions, the Minister instructed the Taskforce to organize a national AI workshop in collaboration with PASHA and other industry stakeholders. This platform will bring together government, academia, and private sector leaders to shape AI applications tailored to Pakistan’s unique development needs.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja; Dr. Yasar Ayaz of the National Center for AI; officials from the Ministry of IT, NADRA, PASHA; and key representatives from the private sector.

It is worth noting that under the Prime Minister’s direction and Ahsan Iqbal’s leadership, Pakistan has already taken major strides by setting up nine Centers of Excellence in AI, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Robotics, and Quantum Computing, along with launching the Quantum Valley Pakistan initiative to build capabilities in emerging technologies. These steps underscore Pakistan’s commitment to securing a meaningful place in the global AI landscape through innovation, collaboration, and inclusive governance.