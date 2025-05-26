Pm Pakistan Mandates Annual Health Checks For Govt Officers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a new policy requiring annual medical examinations for all federal government officers serving in grade 17 and above.







This decision aims to promote early detection of health conditions and evaluate officers’ suitability for training, promotions, and future responsibilities.

According to official sources, the health status of federal officers will now influence key administrative decisions such as retention, training nominations, and promotions. The initiative is designed to ensure that only medically fit individuals are entrusted with higher responsibilities.

The Establishment Division has received approval from the Prime Minister. It has issued instructions to all federal ministries and divisions. Provincial governments have also been directed. The policy must be enforced immediately.







Each officer will undergo their health screening at government teaching hospitals or district headquarters hospitals, and reports will be submitted using a designated proforma. The deadline for submission is March 31 each year.

Each officer’s health report will be documented in a dedicated “medical roll” to ensure proper record-keeping. Additionally, a certificate of completion will be forwarded to the Establishment Division to confirm compliance.

If an officer is found physically or mentally unfit, the case will be escalated to a medical board. A review committee of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) will make a final determination. Moreover, it will report its findings to the Prime Minister for a decision.