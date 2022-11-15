PM Says “Defence Sector Catering to Needs of Tech era” as IDEAS 2022 Starts Off in Karachi

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the IDEAS 22 arms for peace reflects Pakistan’s mission and desire for peace and stability in all its relations.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Prime Minister of Pakistan ‘Shahbaz Sharif’ expressed his satisfaction with the country’s defence sector while attending the IDEAS 2022 event.

The Prime Minister while addressing at the IDEAS 2022 said that he was happy with the way Pakistan’s defence is catering to the demands of the technological era. Short for ‘International Defence Exhibition and Seminar’, the ideas is an yearly exhibition that acts as a platform for defence buyers and sellers. This year the event took place at the expo center located in the capital city, Karachi.

The prime minister Shahbaz Sharif made a tweet regarding the event and said that “it’s good to see that our defence sector is catering to demands of the tech era.”

The upcoming IDEAS 22 will be taking place on November 15th till 18th. IDEAS 22 is combining the International market, products and services, as for the exploration of existing opportunities in the field of defence production by collaboration.

According to Shahbaz Sharif, This International Defence Exhibition and Seminar has always been quite successful in evolving such a platform, which helps highlight the growing role of Pakistan in the global defence market.

In continuation to this he presented his thoughts about how IDEAS 22 arms for peace reflects Pakistan’s mission and desire for peace and stability in all its relations.

