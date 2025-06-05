Pm Shehbaz Extends Tenure Of Cybersecurity Project Director

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a one-year extension for the current Cybersecurity Project Director under the NTISB-led project.

Prime Minister Sharif approved extension to Dr. Mehreen Afzal, Director (GRC) (PPS-11) under the project titled “Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan” being executed by the National Telecom and Information Security Board (NTISB).

Establishment issued a notification which read as:

Dr. Afzal has played a key role in driving national cybersecurity initiatives under the Ministry of IT and Telecom. Her continued leadership is expected to provide consistency and momentum as the project advances into the next phase.