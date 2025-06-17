By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 16 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pm Shehbaz Orders Reko Diq Railway Project Completion By 2028

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday instructed authorities to ensure the Reko Diq railway project is completed by 2028, aiming to support future transportation and cargo demands through enhanced rail connectivity.



During a meeting focused on Pakistan Railways’ development and the integration of Reko Diq with the national railway network, the prime minister emphasized the importance of expediting the project. He also called for the formation of an inter-ministerial committee to oversee financing aspects related to the upgradation and expansion of Pakistan Railways.

The committee will be responsible for presenting viable recommendations on funding the Reko Diq railway project and ensuring the timely execution of development initiatives.

Officials briefed the prime minister on the progress of Main Line-1 (ML-1) and Main Line-3 (ML-3) upgradation projects, as well as broader efforts to modernize Pakistan Railways in line with future logistical requirements.



PM Shehbaz underscored the strategic significance of Pakistan Railways, describing it as a vital pillar of the national economy and communication infrastructure. He noted that the successful execution of the Reko Diq railway project will be a key milestone in improving connectivity and boosting trade logistics across the country.

Pakistan Railways, PM Shehbaz Sharif, Reko Diq
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

