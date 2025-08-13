Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the government will distribute 100,000 free laptops to deserving and high-achieving students across Pakistan. The selection will be strictly based on merit to ensure fairness and transparency. Speaking at an event in Islamabad on International Youth Day, he said the initiative aims to reward academic excellence and empower the youth through technology and education. The program will cover all four provinces: Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

During his address, the Prime Minister highlighted Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. He recalled Pakistan’s victory on May 10 against a numerically stronger and “arrogant” adversary. According to him, this triumph renewed the nation’s spirit and pride. He urged young people to carry forward this energy, excel in their fields, and bring honor to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz reiterated his government’s commitment to empowering the younger generation. He emphasized that Pakistan’s future depends on its youth’s education and skills.

He also extended warm Independence Day greetings to the nation. Furthermore, he acknowledged the role of minorities and all communities in Pakistan’s creation and development.

Rana Mashhood Khan, Chairman of the PM Youth Programme, addressed the audience as well. He recalled that Pakistan’s first youth policy was introduced in 2011 when Shehbaz Sharif served as Punjab’s Chief Minister.

This policy offered laptops, scholarships, and soft loans to talented students. He noted that the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) has now expanded into the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, benefiting students nationwide.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the next phase of the Honhaar Scholarship Programme. In a post on X, she said the application portal is now open and encouraged students to apply with dedication.

She reminded students that their dreams are the heartbeat of Punjab’s future. She highlighted that 80,000 young individuals have benefited from the program so far, with 50,000 already receiving scholarships and 30,000 more underway.