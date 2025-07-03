By Manik Aftab ⏐ 8 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pmdc Reveals Mdcat 2025 Date Along With Test Structure

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has officially disclosed the MDCAT 2025 date along with important updates about the entrance exam’s format and syllabus. The announcement was made during a session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, chaired by Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani.

Briefing the committee, PM&DC officials confirmed that the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 will be conducted simultaneously across Pakistan on October 5. This decision aims to maintain a uniform standard for aspiring medical and dental students throughout the country.

Alongside revealing the MDCAT 2025 date, the PM&DC also rolled out the new syllabus for the crucial entrance exam. According to PM&DC President Dr. Rizwan Taj, the revised test will cover five key subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English, and Logical Reasoning. The exam will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), designed to be completed within three hours. Importantly, there will be no negative marking, offering candidates a fairer opportunity to maximize their scores.

Exam Structure, Difficulty Levels, and Passing Marks Explained

Dr. Rizwan Taj elaborated that the question paper will be structured with varying levels of difficulty—15% easy, 70% moderate, and 15% difficult. This balanced approach is intended to better evaluate students’ comprehensive understanding and critical thinking skills.

The PM&DC has also established minimum qualifying thresholds for admissions. Candidates seeking entry into medical colleges will need to secure at least 55% marks, while those aiming for dental colleges must achieve a minimum of 50%. To support the new structure, the council has initiated the development of an extensive question bank, ensuring that the test content aligns with national education standards.

Dr. Taj highlighted that the new MDCAT syllabus was formulated after thorough consultation with academic experts, examination boards, and universities, emphasizing the council’s commitment to transparency and educational quality.

By announcing the MDCAT 2025 date and overhauling the test framework, the PM&DC aims to streamline the admission process and uphold merit-based selections in Pakistan’s medical and dental institutions. The council urged students to begin preparations in line with the updated syllabus to improve their chances of success.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Apple

Apple Makes Official Entry to Threads Platform

Meta Enhances Whatsapp Business With Ai Support Voice Calling

Meta enhances WhatsApp Business with AI support & voice calling

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery and Camera Specs Leak

Microsoft Reportedly Closing Operations In Pakistan After 25 Years

Microsoft Reportedly Closing Operations in Pakistan After 25 Years

Pakistans Telecom Data Usage Soars To 27897 Petabytes In 2024 25

Pakistan’s Telecom data usage soars to 27,897 petabytes in 2024-25

Federal Government To Close Utility Stores By July 2025

Govt Confirms Utility Stores Shutdown Date

Ccp Imposes Rs42m Penalty On Udpl And Ibl Over Market Fixing Pact

CCP Imposes Rs42M Penalty on UDPL and IBL Over Market-Fixing Pact

National Savings Schemes Returns Slashed As Govt Revises Rates

Govt Set To Slash The National Savings Schemes Returns

Imf Rejects Pakistans Subsidy Plan For Crypto And Data Centers

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Subsidy Plan for Crypto and Data Centers

Islamabad Traffic Police Drones To Enforce Rules On Major City Roads

Islamabad Traffic Police Drones to Enforce Rules on Major City Roads

Cement Shipments In Pakistan Rise As Exports Surge

Cement Shipments in Pakistan Rise as Exports Surge

Amazon To Shut Down Freevee App By August

Amazon to Shut Down Freevee App by August

Pakistan It Exports To Us Could Surge Amid Tech Sector Growth And Trade Shifts

US Eyes $1 Billion Investment in Pakistan’s Mineral Sector