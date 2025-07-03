The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has officially disclosed the MDCAT 2025 date along with important updates about the entrance exam’s format and syllabus. The announcement was made during a session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, chaired by Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani.

Briefing the committee, PM&DC officials confirmed that the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 will be conducted simultaneously across Pakistan on October 5. This decision aims to maintain a uniform standard for aspiring medical and dental students throughout the country.

Alongside revealing the MDCAT 2025 date, the PM&DC also rolled out the new syllabus for the crucial entrance exam. According to PM&DC President Dr. Rizwan Taj, the revised test will cover five key subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English, and Logical Reasoning. The exam will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), designed to be completed within three hours. Importantly, there will be no negative marking, offering candidates a fairer opportunity to maximize their scores.

Exam Structure, Difficulty Levels, and Passing Marks Explained

Dr. Rizwan Taj elaborated that the question paper will be structured with varying levels of difficulty—15% easy, 70% moderate, and 15% difficult. This balanced approach is intended to better evaluate students’ comprehensive understanding and critical thinking skills.

The PM&DC has also established minimum qualifying thresholds for admissions. Candidates seeking entry into medical colleges will need to secure at least 55% marks, while those aiming for dental colleges must achieve a minimum of 50%. To support the new structure, the council has initiated the development of an extensive question bank, ensuring that the test content aligns with national education standards.

Dr. Taj highlighted that the new MDCAT syllabus was formulated after thorough consultation with academic experts, examination boards, and universities, emphasizing the council’s commitment to transparency and educational quality.

By announcing the MDCAT 2025 date and overhauling the test framework, the PM&DC aims to streamline the admission process and uphold merit-based selections in Pakistan’s medical and dental institutions. The council urged students to begin preparations in line with the updated syllabus to improve their chances of success.