Porsche lays out plans to sell more electric cars in the US than Tesla by 2025

More often than not, when the words electric and car are mentioned in the same sentence, we think Tesla. The Elon Musk led company was the first to bring electric cars to the mainstream and can be credited with making electric cars viable for the average consumer. As such, they enjoy market dominance in the EV car segment all over the world, especially in the United States. Now, however, it seems Tesla has its first real competitor with Porsche laying out plans to capture the majority of the electric car market by 2025.

According to Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO Porsche Cars North America, over 50% of the cars Porsche makes will be electric. “The future is electric,” he said while talking at the Los Angeles Auto Show, “By 2025 Porsche will have crossed a tipping point, actually building more than 50 percent of its annual volume … with either plug-in hybrid technology or fully battery.” Porsche’s commitment to this plan is evident in the company’s first ever all electric car, the Taycan, which it unveiled at the Frankfurt International Auto Show back in September. The car’s powerful electric motors allow it to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 3 seconds, which ties in perfectly with the car company’s sporty image. Porsche is planning to electrify the rest of its lineup as well, including its super popular Macan SUV which is expected to rival Tesla’s Model Y.

Mr. Zellmer emphasized that this doesn’t mean the end of Porsche much loved combustion engine cars by saying, “combustion engine of course is not dead.” Porsche will continue to make cars such as the Porsche 911, one of the most famous sportscars ever made. He did however acknowledge that the auto industry has to shift towards electric powertrains in the years to come.

