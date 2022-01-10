President Alvi encourages youth to capitalize on IT-based market

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday urged the youth to gain maximum benefits of IT-related world market that may help in overall development and prosperity of Pakistan.

“There are billions of opportunities for developing the smart apps. Pakistan is at the jumping board. Pakistan is now changing. The world is the market for IT [information technology] gadgets,” he said while addressing an international webinar arranged by the Joint Cultural Society for Communities Collaboration.

“Youths can avail the existing and innovative opportunities in the realm of information and technology and access the ever-expanding global IT market, possessing huge prospects for progress and prosperity,” the President noted.

He said that huge, exponential and quantum changes were taking place in the information and technological field throughout the globe which heralded bright prospects for the youths of Pakistan to excel.

The webinar was arranged to discuss the visions and trends in the digital world and the role of youths considering the latest changes in the artificial intelligence. People from different parts of the world attended the webinar.

Dr Alvi said that the government had developed the human resources for the technological world, referring to the DigiSkills initiative.

“Through the DigiSkills initiative, about 1.6 million people have moved to the next stage out of a total 2.4 million who had applied for it,” he added.

Besides, the president said, the Higher Education Commission was also offering free courses.

He urged the people to learn developing software and smart apps as the global virtual capital or the brick-and-mortar businesses were also in search of investing in startups and smart apps developers.

President Alvi highlighted that for women empowerment, the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Punjab, in collaboration with Facebook/Meta had trained 3,000 women to access the world and were planning to train another 100,000 females.