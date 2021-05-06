President Dr. Arif Alvi Is Aiming At The Digitalization Of Government Organizations And More

In recent news, President Dr. Arif Alvi has called upon the government organizations to digitalize their respective proceedings in order to enhance work and service.

This was highlighted by the President while talking to a delegation of Huawei which was headed by Huawei Middle East Region’s Vice President Li Xiangyu. According to Li Xiangyu, Huawei has contributed immensely towards Pakistan by providing 10,000 jobs and paying $120 million in taxes where $6 million was spent in order to support disaster-relief efforts of the government.

Moreover, Huawei has accelerated the talent in Pakistan by providing nearly 10,000 certifications in 2020. Moreover, the China-based tech giant has aimed to train 1000 employees of the Pakistan government so that the country may flourish in technical and research fields.

Dr. Alvi had appreciated the unparalleled support by the Chinese tech giant and had asked the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to develop an action plan in order to launch training programmes for government employees in domains such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data, blockchain and communication technologies.