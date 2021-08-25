President of Pakistan appreciates the efforts of InstaCare for digitizing the country’s health care system

The honorable President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi invited the founding team of Pakistan’s fast-growing digital health and Top EMR company ‘InstaCare’ for a one-on-one meeting at the President House, Islamabad.



The delegation was lead by the CEO InstaCare, Mr. Bilal Amjad who was accompanied by the CMO Mr. Muhammad Ahmad, and COO Ms. Ayesha Siddiq.

Representatives of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHSR&C), Dr. Sabrina Durrani, and Dr. Samra Mazhar were also invited to attend this productive session.

A holistic briefing of the Existing Healthcare System, its challenges & Solutions

As success and credibility greatly depend on saving the lives of millions in Pakistan, so the President of Pakistan and the CEO of InstaCare discussed the key challenges including reliability, accessibility, and efficiency of the current healthcare system.

InstaCare, Enabling digital health for providers & patients.

On a mission to eliminate medication errors and enabling easy access to healthcare services.

H.E. Dr. Arif Alvi and the CEO InstaCare, both shared their views on enabling digital health in Pakistan by creating the right framework to support digital health initiatives including Telemedicine Services, implementation of EMR Systems, and promoting the use of electronic prescriptions.

During the one-on-one meeting, the path of growth and focused on the implementation of digital health solutions in the Public sector were also discussed.

President of Pakistan expressed his contentment for the efforts being made by team InstaCare to transform Pakistan’s Healthcare Ecosystem to make it Efficient & Accessible. While advising the representatives of the Ministry of NHSR&C, H.E. President of Pakistan said:

“These young people are doing great work and the government should explore the possibilities of working together to provide easy access to public healthcare services.”

The representatives of NHSR&C showed their interest in working with InstaCare to offer accessible healthcare services to the people of Pakistan. The digital health solution offered by InstaCare has gained great acceptance locally and internationally over the past few months especially during the COVID-19 outbreak. The technology was widely implemented by provincial governments, private organizations including healthcare startups, clinics, medium and large-scale hospitals.

InstaCare offers a wide variety of digital health solutions including:

EMR/EHR System

Telemedicine System

Smart Electronic Prescriptions

The honorable President of Pakistan also appreciated the various national & international recognitions and awards received by the team InstaCare that includes The Commonwealth Award, P@SHA ICT Award, Top Foreign Company Award by the Turkish Presidency Office, and many more.

InstaCare and The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi have a common vision of accessible healthcare in Pakistan. This meeting is a building stone for creating a framework for the implementation of digital health solutions in the country.