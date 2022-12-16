Prime Minister Laptop Scheme Will Officially Restart Soon

As per the reports by a special assistant it’s revealed that approximately 100,000 laptops are going to be issued to talented students

The Federal Government has officially claimed about resuming the laptop scheme. This laptop scheme originated on the orders of the Prime minister and now its implementations are taking place again. The confirmation of this news was done by the special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on youth affairs by Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

This announcement took place when SAPM was in the press briefing, which was also attended by Federal Minister for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

As per the reports by a special assistant it’s revealed that approximately 100,000 laptops are going to be issued to talented students. However, it’s also revealed that the quota for Balochistan will be doubled.

This resumed laptop scheme is stated to be administered under the prime minister’s youth program (PMYP).

Not just this but hand in hand with the laptop scheme another opportunity of skills development program is also being launched for the upbringing of talent. The IT training for about 100,000 students will be available under this scheme.

A clue was already given by the chairman higher education commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed regarding the renewal of this laptop scheme. The clue was given back in October.

In continuation to this he has also launched a statement which revolves around the introduction of online courses for betterment of university students, that to with the collaboration with Microsoft as well as International firms. All of this is going to be introduced by HEC officially.

