Prime Minister launches the Knowledge City project

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, shared a concept video of the master plan of the Knowledge City project which was launched by him in collaboration with Namal University.

The Master Plan of my dream to build Pakistan’s first knowledge city. pic.twitter.com/uxZKAUGFzc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 26, 2020

Dubbed the Namal Knowledge City, It will be the first Knowledge City in Pakistan. The planning of the project will be carried out by the well-renowned architect, Tony Ashai. The project is based near Mianwali.

Tony Ashai thanked the Prime Minister in a tweet,

“Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI for giving me the opportunity to be part your dream. A proud moment for Pakistanis and inshallah @Namaledu will be an institution that will produce the future leaders of Pakistan. And all this made possible by #AleemaKhan the force behind Namal.”



The state of the art project is the dream of Imran Khan who wishes to empower people residing outside of the major cities. The project is said to benefit more than 10,000 people by providing them with top-quality education after the completion of its first phase. It will also be built to be environmentally friendly.

During the ground-breaking of the project at Namal University Imran Khan said,

”Nations can only excel through education. They do not progress or become rich by just selling cotton or textile products. The richness comes when you invest in the people and provide them higher education.”



News Source: Dawn

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk