By Manik Aftab ⏐ 49 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Psca E Challan Complaint System Now Active For Disputed Tickets

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has rolled out a new email-based e-challan complaint system to help citizens easily dispute traffic fines.

Motorists who receive incorrect e-challans can now raise their concerns by sending an email to etclhr@psca.gop.pk. They must attach a photo of the e-challan, mention the vehicle’s registration number, and provide a brief explanation of the issue.

Once the PSCA receives the email, a team reviews the details. If they verify the complaint, the authority cancels the e-challan. This new PSCA e-challan complaint system reduces the need for citizens to visit traffic offices and aims to save time.

The authority says this step improves public convenience by streamlining the process. For further assistance, citizens can also reach out via info@psca.gop.pk or call (+92)-42-9905-1605(08).

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

