Punjab E-Challan Complaint System Now Active for Disputed Tickets
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has rolled out a new email-based e-challan complaint system to help citizens easily dispute traffic fines.
Motorists who receive incorrect e-challans can now raise their concerns by sending an email to etclhr@psca.gop.pk. They must attach a photo of the e-challan, mention the vehicle’s registration number, and provide a brief explanation of the issue.
Once the PSCA receives the email, a team reviews the details. If they verify the complaint, the authority cancels the e-challan. This new PSCA e-challan complaint system reduces the need for citizens to visit traffic offices and aims to save time.
The authority says this step improves public convenience by streamlining the process. For further assistance, citizens can also reach out via info@psca.gop.pk or call (+92)-42-9905-1605(08).
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
PIA Giving Out Azadi Discount on THIS Route
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a special Azadi discount of 10% on flights from Canada to Pakistan, celebrating the country’s Independence Day. The limited-time.
NADRA Rolls Out New Services with CNIC Option for Women
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched new ID services to improve public access and transparency, introducing updated B-Forms for children and a.
Govt Restructures NITB In A Bid to Boost Digital Pakistan Vision
.In a major policy shift, the federal government has officially initiated the restructuring of the National Information Technology Board (NITB). It comes as a move.
New Visa Fee Structure Revealed for United States Travelers
The United States will begin charging a $250 (Rs. 71,338) “visa integrity fee” for nonimmigrant visitors. This fee is part of the One Big Beautiful.
Islamabad Adds 3,100 CCTV Cameras Under Safe City Project
Islamabad’s Safe City project is getting a major upgrade as authorities move forward with the installation of 3,100 additional CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance and.