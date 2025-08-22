By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Psca Installs Panic Buttons In Womens Colleges For Student Safety

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched the installation of panic buttons in women’s educational institutions to boost privacy and security for female students.

During the first phase, panic buttons have been installed in 39 women’s colleges and universities across Lahore, a PSCA spokesperson confirmed. The initiative will gradually expand to cover 450 women’s colleges across Punjab.

In case of emergencies, students can press the panic button to instantly notify the police. Alerts are received at the PSCA control room, triggering a response from the Virtual Women Police Station to ensure swift action.

The spokesperson further noted that panic button systems are already operational at 101 locations in Punjab, including 122 key points in Lahore, reinforcing the authority’s commitment to safety and rapid emergency response.

This move by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen security measures in educational institutions and empower female students with immediate access to law enforcement when needed.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

