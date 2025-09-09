By Manik Aftab ⏐ 58 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Psdp 2025 26 Cuts Ministry Budgets Raises Corporate Funding

The Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 has been announced with a total allocation of Rs1000 billion, down from Rs1093.53 billion in the previous year. While federal ministries face sharp budget cuts, corporations such as the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Defence Division have received larger shares.

n 2024-25, the federal PSDP was authorized at Rs1093.53 billion, with expenditures reaching Rs1076.39 billion. For 2025-26, the allocation stands at Rs1000 billion, though only Rs5.31 billion was spent in July and August, reflecting the initial phase of the fiscal year.

Allocations for federal ministries dropped significantly. Ministries received Rs836.85 billion in 2024-25, compared to Rs682.79 billion in 2025-26. Key changes include:

  • Water Resources Division: Reduced from Rs194.60 billion in 2024-25 to Rs133.42 billion in 2025-26.
  • Higher Education Commission: Cut from Rs61.12 billion to Rs39.49 billion.
  • Railways Division: Fell from Rs35 billion to Rs22.42 billion.
  • Defence Division: Increased from Rs4.58 billion to Rs11.55 billion.
  • Revenue Division: Dropped from Rs14.70 billion to Rs7.15 billion.

Corporations, on the other hand, received a boost in PSDP 2025-26. Their funding rose from Rs259.15 billion in 2024-25 to Rs317.21 billion in 2025-26.

  • National Highway Authority (NHA): Saw its allocation surge from Rs161.26 billion to Rs226.98 billion.
  • Power Division (NTDC/PEPCO): Slightly decreased from Rs97.89 billion to Rs90.23 billion, though it remains among the largest recipients.

Overall, the PSDP 2025-26 reflects the government’s shift in spending priorities, trimming ministry budgets while directing more resources toward infrastructure and defence-related corporations.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Fbr Launches Digital Invoicing System To Streamline Sales Tax
FBR Launches Digital Invoicing System to Streamline Sales Tax
Microsoft Seals A Brand New Ai Deal With Nebius Sending Shares Soaring
Microsoft Seals A Brand New AI Deal With Nebius, Sending Shares Soaring
Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025
Bangladesh Govt Announces 500 Scholarships for Pakistani Students
Sony Xperia 10 VII
Sony Xperia 10 VII Nears Launch as Specs and Images Leak Online
Google Makes Ai Search More Local With Five New Languages
Google Makes AI Search More Local with Five New Languages
Could Google Ai Mode Become The Default Search Experience Soon Heres What We Know
Could Google AI Mode Become the Default Search Experience Soon?
Open Web In Decline Ad Tech Dispute Puts Google On Record
Google Sounds Alarm on Declining Open Web and Ad Market Risks
Google’s Gemini
Google’s Gemini Update Brings Audio Support and Expanded Search Language Support
Infinix Hot 60 Pro Launched In Pakistan Priced At Pkr 59999
Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ Launched in Pakistan, Priced at PKR 59,999
Iphone 17 Series
Apple Prepares for a Landmark Reveal: iPhone 17 Series at “Awe Dropping” Event
Youtube Smashes Livestream Record With Nfl Opening Night Orbit
YouTube Smashes Livestream Record with NFL Opening Night Orbit
Gb Police Enforce Tiktok Ban
GB Police Enforce TikTok Ban
Xiaomi 15t
Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro Launch Officially Announced