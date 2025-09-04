By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 32 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Psdp Allocates Only 2 Of Total Budget For New Projects In Fy 25 26

The federal government has announced the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for FY2026, with a massive Rs1 trillion outlay. However, only Rs16.59 billion less than 2% has been reserved for new development projects, while the majority of funds are directed toward ongoing schemes of national importance.

According to the Ministry of Planning, PSDP currently includes 801 projects 733 ongoing and 68 new. The allocations show a heavy tilt toward continuity, leaving minimal space for fresh initiatives across provinces and regions.

PSDP Allocations Breakdown (FY2026)

Region/Category Total Allocation (Rs bn) Ongoing Projects (Rs bn) New Projects (Rs bn)
National Projects 313.0 306.9 6.65
Punjab 76.63 75.0 1.55
Sindh 146.0 144.85 1.15
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 308.0 307.8 0.20
Balochistan 209.6 208.3 1.3
Gilgit-Baltistan 59.16 58.98 0.183
Merged Districts + ICT 67.6 62.02 5.58

The ministry clarified that PSDP funds are not distributed like the NFC Award but are allocated for projects prepared and approved by federal ministries and divisions.

This distribution highlights the government’s emphasis on completion of existing mega projects while keeping new development initiatives limited.

