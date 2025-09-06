Pakistan’s telecom regulator is ramping up its fight against the illegal cloning and tampering of mobile phones. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), working with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Abbottabad, carried out a series of raids this week targeting shops suspected of modifying device IMEIs and selling patched handsets.

The enforcement teams struck repair shops near Fowara Masjid in Mochi Bazaar, Haripur, as well as outlets along Main GT Road. During the operations, officials seized mobile phones, desktop PCs, laptops, USB devices, and a DVR system. Three people were arrested on-site and handed over to NCCIA for further investigation.

PTA has warned repeatedly that it will not tolerate the tampering of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers or the trade in cloned devices.

Authorities argue that such practices not only undermine consumer trust but also create loopholes for criminal activity, from cyber fraud and financial scams to kidnappings and other offenses.

In a statement, the regulator said it remains committed to protecting the integrity of Pakistan’s telecom networks. It stressed that the spread of cloned devices threatens both national security and the digital ecosystem as a whole.

Officials urged the public to report any suspicious activity tied to phone cloning or IMEI manipulation, adding that violators will face severe legal action. The raids, PTA noted, reflect the growing collaboration between regulators and cybercrime investigators to ensure Pakistan’s telecom services remain lawful and secure.