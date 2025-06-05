By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta Raids Gilgit Shop For Cloned Phone Scam

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Gilgit, working in “close collaboration” with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Gilgit, executed a precision raid on Amin Mobile Repair Shops located in Aliabad Bazaar, Hunza.



The operation uncovered equipment and software used for illegal IMEI modifications and the sale of cloned mobile devices.

During the raid, officials seized multiple laptops and specialized software tools designed to alter a phone’s IMEI number. These tools enable criminals to mask stolen or counterfeit devices, posing substantial risks to both national security and individual privacy. One individual was arrested on-site and transferred to NCCIA Gilgit custody for further legal proceedings.

PTA reiterated its “zero-tolerance policy” regarding the unlawful manipulation of mobile device identifiers. According to PTA representatives, IMEI tampering not only facilitates the distribution of cloned phones but also underpins serious offenses such as cybercrime, financial fraud, and abductions. By allowing perpetrators to remain anonymous, these activities compromise both public safety and regulatory oversight.



PTA has urged citizens to stay alert. People should report any suspicious activity related to phone cloning or IMEI tampering. The authority said it is strengthening regulatory actions across Pakistan. Also, anyone involved in IMEI tampering will face strict legal consequences.

For more information or to report suspected tampering, members of the public are encouraged to contact the nearest PTA office or reach out to NCCIA Gilgit directly.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Patched Phone
Huma Ishfaq

