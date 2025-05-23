Pta Raids Mansehra Shops In Crackdown On Imei Tampering

ISLAMABAD: In a significant effort to combat IMEI tampering and the sale of cloned mobile devices, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Abbottabad, in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), carried out a successful raid on key locations involved in these illegal activities.







The coordinated operation targeted mobile phone repair shops located near the Sufi Hotel and Lorry Adda in Mansehra. During the raid, authorities confiscated desktop computers and specialized software used for IMEI tampering. Six individuals were arrested on-site by the NCCIA Abbottabad and will face further legal proceedings.

The PTA reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against the illegal modification of mobile phone identifiers. It emphasized that tampering with IMEI numbers and distributing cloned phones presents serious risks to public safety and national security. Such practices can enable cybercrime, financial fraud, abductions, and other criminal activities by masking the identity of users.

PTA Ramps Up Action Against Mobile Device Fraud

This enforcement action is part of PTA’s broader effort to combat the growing threat of mobile phone cloning and illegal IMEI modifications. The authority is intensifying its regulatory oversight and legal enforcement across the country.







The PTA urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious mobile phone-related activity. It warns that individuals found guilty of IMEI tampering or trading in patched devices will face severe legal consequences under national cybercrime laws.