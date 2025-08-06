ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked 184 betting and gambling websites and apps, as disclosed by the Cabinet Division. Under Section 37 of PECA 2016, PTA is authorized to block or remove unlawful online content. The Authority works primarily through a complaint-based system.

PTA took action after receiving complaints from relevant departments such as FIA, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB), and the general public. Based on these reports, PTA blocked 184 websites and apps linked to gambling and betting activities. However, legal action against the involved individuals is beyond its mandate.

The federal government has also issued advisories to institutions like PEMRA, PTA, and PCB. These bodies are instructed not to partner with surrogate companies involved in gambling or betting. PTA removes any reported online presence of these platforms immediately. Complaints about financial loss on such platforms are sent to FIA for investigation and further recommendations.

The Authority emphasizes public awareness as a key step in combating illegal online content. It uses seminars, TV shows, digital media, and SMS to spread awareness.

Despite its limitations, PTA remains committed to blocking illegal platforms. It relies on valid complaints from stakeholders for prompt action. To streamline reporting, PTA has created complaint mechanisms for both the public and government organizations. These channels allow the submission of reports on unlawful content.

As per Rule 4(3) of the 2021 Online Content Removal Rules, an e-portal has been developed. It is accessible to 51 stakeholder organizations, including law enforcement and government departments.

Agencies such as SECP, SBP, BISP, MoFA, MoI, the Armed Forces, and provincial home departments currently use the portal to lodge complaints based on their operational scope.