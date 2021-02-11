PTCL Group gives a successful trial demonstration of its 5G network

In the 5G Trial Ceremony, hosted by the PTCL Group within its headquarters, a demonstration of the company’s 5G network was given to the public in a limited environment.

According to the company in a tweet, they have redefined reality with their 5G trials whilst transforming the way of work and life.

Key people from the IT and Telecom sector such as Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui (Federal Secretary IT and Chairman Board of Directors PTCL), Syed Amin Ul Haque (Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication), Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) and numerous PTCL executives attended this ceremony.

The 5G trials featured various applications that defined the possible future for the technological advancements in Pakistan. The applications included remote surgery, cloud gaming and much more. Moreover, throughout these trials the company was able to achieve download speeds of nearly 1.685 Gbps which is considered to be a profoundly fast data rate.

The company aims to further leverage technological advancements for the country while ensuring further connectivity and accessibility. 5G is truly the next big step in a more innovative future with the promise of improving the health, manufacturing, transportation and other relatable sectors.