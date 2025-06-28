KARACHI: Supported by U.S. Mission to Pakistan, the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), in strategic partnership with LMKT –a leading Pakistani technology company, organized a five-day masterclass titled “Mastering the Business Life Cycle” at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi from June 23 to June 27, 2025. This residency program gathered over 40 U.S. government exchange alumni from across Pakistan. The masterclass brought together participants from diverse sectors such as technology, social entrepreneurship, the service sector, and manufacturing. Through interactive training, expert panels, exposure visits, and group workshops, the initiative offered a hands-on learning experience focused on understanding business growth stages, financial and operational management, branding, risk analysis, and leadership.







“This masterclass equips our alumni with practical skills to scale their businesses and create jobs across Pakistan. The impact of this learning goes far beyond one week, it’s about long-term economic growth and opportunity,” said Michael Chadwick, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate, Karachi while speaking at the program’s closing ceremony.

“At LMKT Group, our mission is to strengthen Pakistan’s innovation ecosystem by equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge, networks, and tools they need to succeed. This masterclass, executed in collaboration with PUAN and the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, reflects that commitment. By providing alumni-led startups with strategic insights and hands-on learning, we’re not only fostering business growth but also contributing to a more resilient and future-ready entrepreneurial landscape in the country.” said Faisal Jamil, Managing Director, LMKR

As part of the dynamic five-day PUAN Masterclass on Mastering the Business Life Cycle, participants had the opportunity to visit several of Karachi’s leading innovation hubs. At the Ashrei Tech Academy housed within the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP), participants were briefed on the Park’s critical role in advancing Pakistan’s technology ecosystem and fostering collaboration among startups, SMEs, and research initiatives. The delegation also visited The Hive at LuckyOne Mall and were being led for walkthrough of the vibrant coworking space and introduced PUAN members to founders who grew from single-seat startups into thriving businesses, demonstrating The Hive’s role in fostering community and entrepreneurial success. The participants also visited Shahjehan Syed Karim Incubation Center (SSKIC) at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) and were briefed about the center’s rigorous incubation model and its impact on youth entrepreneurship. PUAN members engaged with SSKIC alumni and learned about innovative ventures like Digibook, Zarai Baramdaat, Bioraff, and FiltResha. These exposure visits further strengthened cross-sector collaboration, highlighting how these institutions collectively support Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and promote bilateral economic ties.







The Masterclass concluded with a dedicated networking dinner that brought together a diverse community of leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The evening was graced by the presence of Mr. Scott Urbom, Consul General of the United States in Karachi; Mr. Michael Chadwick, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi; Mr. Kevin Furey, Economic Unit Chief; and Mr. Faisal Jamil from LMK Group. The closing event provided PUAN alumni with an invaluable opportunity to engage directly with executives and CEOs from member companies of the American Business Council, along with C-level leaders from organizations including LU, UPS, and PriceOye, fostering professional connections and exploring future avenues for collaboration in an open and collegial setting.

The U.S. government continues to invest annually in exchange programs for Pakistani citizens, offering opportunities in education, leadership and entrepreneurship. More than 500 Pakistanis participate in U.S.-sponsored exchanges every year, strengthening the people-to-people ties between the two nations.