Punjab approves new business centre that will provide employment to 500k locals

The government of Punjab has approved the establishment of a multi-purpose business centre at the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park under the management of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC).

Talking to a delegation of industrialists, PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi said that the centre would cover an area of 300,000 square feet and its groundbreaking ceremony would be held soon.

Corporate offices, conference rooms, expo centres, multi-purpose halls, showrooms, hotels, a one-window centre and factory outlets would be set up in the multi-storey and multi-purpose business centre, he elaborated.

“In view of the growing need for technology for business growth, special incentives will be given to IT-related individuals and companies in the business centre,” he told the businessmen.

Hashmi added that 675 industrial plots ranging from 0.5 acre to four acres had been constructed at the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, which occupied an area of 1,536 acres in Sheikhupura on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

“Due to the speed and quality of PIEDMC’s development work, manufacturers are taking keen interest in the project,” he said.

Completion of this project will provide employment to 500,000 people. Due to its usefulness, this project will prove to be a game changer for the economic development of Punjab, the executive said.