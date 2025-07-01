Punjab Cyber Patrolling Cell Targets Sectarian Hate Ahead Of Muharram

In a major step to curb sectarian tensions during Muharram, the Home Department has launched the province’s first-ever Punjab Cyber Patrolling Cell, a 24/7 unit tasked with tracking hate speech online and taking swift action against violators.

According to official statements released on June 30, the newly established Punjab Cyber Patrolling Cell will monitor popular social media platforms for inflammatory, sectarian, or fake content. Housed within the Home Department’s central control room, the state-of-the-art unit operates in close coordination with the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Within just 24 hours of intensified operations, the Punjab Police registered nine cases related to the online spread of sectarian and hateful material. As part of this crackdown, ten individuals were arrested from districts including Sargodha, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Rajanpur, and Layyah—eight for posting content on Facebook and two for circulating material via WhatsApp.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, underscored the seriousness of this campaign, warning, “Anyone found using social media to fan sectarian hatred will be dealt with strictly under the law.”

The Home Department reported that the Punjab Cyber Patrolling Cell has already flagged 271 social media accounts for necessary blocking to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). These efforts have so far resulted in the arrest of 17 people involved in propagating sectarian hate online.

Advanced Coordination with Safe City and District Systems

Fully integrated with Punjab’s Safe City infrastructure, the cell receives live data feeds from district-level control rooms. Additionally, a dedicated “Muharram e-Portal” links all districts with the central unit to streamline reporting and response, ensuring faster action on any flagged content. Real-time surveillance of Muharram processions and gatherings is also being carried out from the control room.

The initiative was reviewed at the 31st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, chaired by Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique. The meeting was attended by other key figures, including Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, alongside senior officials from law enforcement agencies, the Counter Terrorism Department, and Rangers.

Minister Rafique reiterated that maintaining peace during Muharram remains the top priority. Over 150,000 police officers have been deployed across Punjab, backed by the Pakistan Army and Rangers. Section 144 will be enforced on the 9th and 10th of Muharram to prohibit pillion riding, with a complete ban on public display of weapons. Tight security measures are also in place for the upcoming Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar.

The Home Department urged citizens to use social media responsibly, warning that anyone caught spreading sectarian or provocative content will face strict legal action.