LAHORE – The Punjab School Education Department has released the official timetable for its upcoming e‑transfer round, designed to process postings for teachers awaiting placements, newly promoted educators, and those seeking mutual transfers. The notification—issued by the department’s Monitoring Wing—details key dates, procedural steps, and the roles of district authorities in facilitating a smooth transfer cycle.







Application and Verification Timeline

Application Window: June 11–15, 2025

Verification & Decision Period: June 16–19, 2025

Issuance of Transfer Orders: June 21, 2025

During the five‑day application window, eligible teachers must log into the School Information System (SIS) e‑transfer portal to submit their preferences. The subsequent four‑day verification phase will allow district offices to review submissions, confirm data accuracy, and finalize decisions ahead of official transfer orders.

Categories Covered

Teachers requesting Mutual Transfers

Educators Awaiting Postings

Recently Promoted Teachers without assigned positions

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all District Education Authorities (DEAs) are instructed to:

Update Promoted Teachers’ Records: Ensure that the SIS reflects the most current information on newly promoted staff before June 11. Verify Applications: Review and validate teachers’ preferences during the June 16–19 window. Communicate Deadlines: Proactively inform all eligible personnel about the schedule and submission requirements.

The department has cautioned that failure to apply within the designated period—or submission of incomplete or incorrect preference lists—may lead to delays or, in cases of limited vacancies, the inability to secure a transfer. It also emphasized that no manual or off‑portal placements will be made beyond the SIS mechanism.







To maximize participation and minimize potential disruptions, DEAs have been directed to widely disseminate the e‑transfer schedule and policy guidelines across official websites, circulars, and social media channels. Teachers are encouraged to monitor their district’s communications closely and complete all steps promptly to ensure timely processing of their transfer requests.