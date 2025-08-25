By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 39 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

The Punjab government has announced the second phase of its free laptop distribution scheme for students, aimed at promoting digital learning and academic excellence.

According to the Higher Education Department, merit-based laptops will be distributed starting next month, following a formal schedule. The Chief Minister of Punjab is expected to inaugurate the distribution ceremony in the first or second week of September.

The first phase of the initiative saw 14,000 laptops handed over to students in Lahore, and the new phase will expand to cover deserving students across the province, ensuring broader access to technology and enhancing learning opportunities.

Benefits for Students:

  • Encourages digital literacy and e-learning among students
  • Provides access to modern educational tools for research and assignments
  • Reduces the digital divide, especially for students from underprivileged backgrounds
  • Supports merit-based academic achievement

The government’s initiative aligns with efforts to modernize education and equip students with the skills needed in a technology-driven world. Students are advised to check the official schedule and eligibility criteria to participate in the program.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

