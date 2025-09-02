By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 26 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Hec Releases Updated List Of Recognised Ms Phd Programmes

Punjab has announced fresh job opportunities in the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), creating space for professionals to join with attractive benefits. The announcement was made by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on X, inviting eligible candidates to apply before the deadline.

The application process is open until September 25, 2025, while hard copies must reach the office by September 26, 2025. Candidates must hold a Punjab domicile and be between 40 and 65 years of age. The monthly salary package for these positions ranges from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 350,000, depending on the role.

Application Fee

Position(s) Fee (PKR)
Director General / Director 2000
Deputy Director 1500
PSO, Assistant Director, Accountant, Network Assistant, Research Assistant 1000

Application Process

  • Online Form: Submit by September 25, 2025.
  • Hard Copy: Send signed application, CV, CNIC, academic certificates, and photos via courier/post by 5:00 PM, September 26, 2025.
  • Payment: Deposit application fee in Bank of Punjab, A/C 6580045615700054, Branch Code 0320.

Only shortlisted applicants will be called for test/interview. Government employees must apply through proper channel with a departmental NOC.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Electric Buses Arrive In Islamabad With New Routes And Fleet Expansion
Punjab Confirms Electric Buses in Another Major District from October 2025
FBR currency declaration app
SBP Cancels Money Masters Currency Exchange License
Vivo Y500 launch
Vivo Y500 Launched with 8200mAh Battery and 90W Charging
Secp Links Regulators To Ezfile For Faster Services
SECP Issues New Rules for Digital Asset Management Services
Pakistan’s Trade Deficit Hits $2.9bn in August 2025
Nadra Launches Amnesty Scheme To Fix Cnic Errors Without Penalty
NADRA Call Centers Temporarily Closed in Twin Cities Tomorrow
Biek
BIEK Opens Enrollment Form Submission for Intermediate Part II Exams 2025
Infinix Gt 30
Infinix GT 30 Global Debut Confirmed for September 11
Google Maps Gets Live Updates Feature In Android 16
Google Maps Gets Live Updates Feature in Android 16
Researchers Announce Worlds First All Frequency 6g Chipset Capable Of 100gbps Speeds
Researchers Announce World’s First “All-Frequency” 6G Chipset Capable of 100Gbps Speeds
Tesla Secures Just 600 Orders In India Since July Debut Reports Bloomberg
Tesla Secures Just 600 Orders in India Since July Debut, Reports Bloomberg
Google Gmail
Google Denies Reports of Major Gmail Security Breach
After Hbl Ubl Meezan Bank Also Announces Saturday Banking Hours
After HBL, UBL, Meezan Bank Also Announces Saturday Banking Hours