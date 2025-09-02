Punjab has announced fresh job opportunities in the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), creating space for professionals to join with attractive benefits. The announcement was made by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on X, inviting eligible candidates to apply before the deadline.

The application process is open until September 25, 2025, while hard copies must reach the office by September 26, 2025. Candidates must hold a Punjab domicile and be between 40 and 65 years of age. The monthly salary package for these positions ranges from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 350,000, depending on the role.

Application Fee

Position(s) Fee (PKR) Director General / Director 2000 Deputy Director 1500 PSO, Assistant Director, Accountant, Network Assistant, Research Assistant 1000

Application Process

Online Form: Submit by September 25, 2025.

Hard Copy: Send signed application, CV, CNIC, academic certificates, and photos via courier/post by 5:00 PM, September 26, 2025.

Payment: Deposit application fee in Bank of Punjab, A/C 6580045615700054, Branch Code 0320.

Only shortlisted applicants will be called for test/interview. Government employees must apply through proper channel with a departmental NOC.