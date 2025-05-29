Punjab Hikes Traffic Fines 10x to Curb Violations

LAHORE: In a major move to improve road safety, the Punjab government has approved a 10x increase in traffic fines, following a meeting led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.







The decision comes as part of a comprehensive plan to crack down on traffic violations and enforce stricter discipline on the roads. The 10x hike in traffic fines is aimed at deterring behaviors like underage driving, one-wheeling, and reckless driving.

Under the new rules, parents of underage drivers will now face criminal cases, while FIRs will be lodged against offenders involved in dangerous stunts or irresponsible behavior on the road.

Road Design, Transparency, and Traffic Flow

To ease congestion, the Punjab government will redesign 372 traffic hotspots across the province and 77 in Lahore. Maryam Nawaz also ordered the immediate removal of road obstructions, especially on key routes like Bedian Road.







Digital display boards will soon be installed to notify drivers about traffic jams in real time. The aim is to enhance urban mobility and minimize delays.

Photo Evidence Now Required for Traffic Challans

All challans will require video or photo proof to ensure fair and transparent enforcement. The government will also impose heavy penalties on mobile phone use while driving and on vehicles with faulty headlights.

Additionally, the proposal to restructure traffic police into five specialized divisions was reviewed, along with the plan to upgrade uniforms and introduce modern patrol equipment.

Despite recent measures, Maryam Nawaz stated that traffic conditions have not improved and stressed the need for immediate action and enforcement.