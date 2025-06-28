Punjab Launches Major Electric Bus Rollout Across 24 Districts

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the deployment of 240 electric buses to 24 districts in southern Punjab, marking the first phase of a wider initiative to transform public transit across the province.

During a high-level review meeting on transport projects, CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development, stressing that “villages must be brought at par with major urban centres” and that “all districts are equal.” She instructed officials to finalize bus routes based on public commute patterns to ensure maximum efficiency and accessibility.

Following the initial phase, an additional 500 electric buses will be introduced between August and October in major urban hubs including Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi. By the end of 2025, 600 electric buses will be operational province-wide.

As part of the Punjab Clean Air Programme, 400 electric buses will be assigned to Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Lahore. Moreover, this initiative aims to address environmental concerns and promote cleaner air quality.

The meeting also focused on the progress of key urban mobility projects:

Gujranwala BRT System

A 22-kilometer stretch from Rahwali to Aimanabad

28 stations and 80 feeder buses

Feasibility of an extension to Gakhar Mandi under review

Also, plans for four electric bus depots to support operations

Faisalabad Red & Orange Lines

29 km with 21 stations, catering to 111,000 daily commuters Red Line route expanded to connect Faisalabad Industrial Estate to Salami Chowk

These developments reflect the provincial government’s long-term vision to modernize transport and promote environmental sustainability. They also aim to ensure equal access to mobility services for both urban and rural populations.