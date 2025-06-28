By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 51 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Launches Major Electric Bus Rollout Across 24 Districts

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the deployment of 240 electric buses to 24 districts in southern Punjab, marking the first phase of a wider initiative to transform public transit across the province.

During a high-level review meeting on transport projects, CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development, stressing that “villages must be brought at par with major urban centres” and that “all districts are equal.” She instructed officials to finalize bus routes based on public commute patterns to ensure maximum efficiency and accessibility.

Following the initial phase, an additional 500 electric buses will be introduced between August and October in major urban hubs including Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi. By the end of 2025, 600 electric buses will be operational province-wide.

As part of the Punjab Clean Air Programme, 400 electric buses will be assigned to Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Lahore. Moreover, this initiative aims to address environmental concerns and promote cleaner air quality.

The meeting also focused on the progress of key urban mobility projects:

Gujranwala BRT System

  • A 22-kilometer stretch from Rahwali to Aimanabad
  • 28 stations and 80 feeder buses
  • Feasibility of an extension to Gakhar Mandi under review
  • Also, plans for four electric bus depots to support operations

Faisalabad Red & Orange Lines

  • Red Line: 23.4 km with 24 stations, serving 185,000+ passengers daily
  • Orange Line: 29 km with 21 stations, catering to 111,000 daily commuters
  • Red Line route expanded to connect Faisalabad Industrial Estate to Salami Chowk

These developments reflect the provincial government’s long-term vision to modernize transport and promote environmental sustainability. They also aim to ensure equal access to mobility services for both urban and rural populations.

Follow us on Google News
BRT system, Electric Buses
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistans Geogemma Wins Big At 2025 Apac Solution Challenge With Ai Satellite Mapping Tool

Pakistan’s GeoGemma Wins Big at 2025 APAC Solution Challenge with AI Satellite Mapping Tool

Meezan Bank Unveils Shariah Compliant Installment Plans For Iphone 16 Series

Meezan Bank Launches iPhone 16 Shariah-Compliant Installment Plans

A British Vlogger Flew 2700 Miles To Pakistan But Not For Sightseeing

A British Vlogger Flew 2,700 Miles to Pakistan, But Not For Sightseeing

Punjab Replaces Sehat Card With Specialized Health Coverage

Punjab Replaces Sehat Card with Specialized Health Coverage

Meezan Bank Achieves Historic 2 Billion Market Cap Milestone

Meezan Bank Achieves Historic $2 Billion Market Cap Milestone

No Budget For Promised Free Scooters For Female Teachers

No Budget for Promised Free Scooters for Female Teachers

Punjab Launches Online Route Permits And Digital Challan System

Punjab Launches Online Route Permits and Digital Challan System

These 5 Cryptocurrencies Could Go Big In Q3 2025 And You Should Know Them

These 5 Cryptocurrencies Could Go Big in Q3 2025 (And You Should Know Them)

Tiktok Working On Its Own Version Of Instagram Broadcast Channels

TikTok Is Working On Its Own Version of Instagram Broadcast Channels

Massive Black Ops 7 Game Mode Leak Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Massive Black Ops 7 Game Mode Leak Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Street Fighter 6 Welcomes Muay Thai Titan Sagat Trailer Drops

Street Fighter 6 Welcomes Muay Thai Titan Sagat; Trailer Drops

PUAN-LMKT Masterclass Empowers Entrepreneurs at NIC Karachi Event

Pakistans Mobile Industry Awaits Game Changing Policy Shift

Pakistan’s Mobile Industry Awaits Game-Changing Policy Shift