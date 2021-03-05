Punjab to establish career counselling centres for students

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that career counselling centres will be set up within the province’s educational institutions to effectively guide students towards the best career choices for them and empower them to become productive members of society.

A web portal will also be launched soon in this regard. He was giving an interview to the FM radio and web TV of Lahore College for Women University. The minister visited the Department of Mass Communication.

Vice Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza and Chairperson Department Dr Anjum Zia briefed the provincial minister about the equipment, studios and laboratories set up in the department. Vice Chancellor said in his briefing that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Lahore College for Women University continued teaching with the help of the Learning Management System.

The provincial minister lauded the achievement and said that his department plans to introduce a learning management system in all the universities. Funds have been released to Punjab Higher Education for the development of software for this purpose.

The provincial minister also held a question and answer session with the students and briefed them about his department and the Punjab government’s performance in the education sector and plans.

Raja Yasir Humayun said universities should focus on quality education so that the country has a capable workforce.