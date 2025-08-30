By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 47 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Delays New Grading System For Ssc Hsc Exams To 2026

The Punjab government has issued a notification confirming that board exams will now be held for Grade 5 and Grade 6 students. The move is part of a new education reform plan aimed at improving learning outcomes across schools.

The exams will be conducted by the Punjab Education Curriculum and Training Assessment Authority (PECTA). According to officials, the decision comes after poor performance in recent Grade 9 and 10 board exams, which highlighted weak academic foundations in earlier classes.

Authorities believe this reform will strengthen conceptual learning and exam skills from an early stage. Schools have been directed to start preparations immediately. Heads have also been instructed to submit an Academic Improvement Plan to ensure effective implementation.

The Punjab government has further announced teacher training sessions and model question papers to guide schools. These steps are meant to help both teachers and students adjust to the new system smoothly.

However, the Punjab Teachers’ Union has criticized the decision. They recalled that similar attempts to hold board exams for Grades 5 and 8 had failed in the past. Teachers argue that without proper resources, such policies may not deliver long-term benefits.

Education experts suggest that while early exams can help identify learning gaps, the government must focus on policy stability, curriculum updates, and teacher support. Officials have assured that the exam schedule and marking guidelines will be shared soon.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Bise Kohat
Punjab University Postpones LLB Exams Amid Floods
School Timing Changes In Lahore For Psl And Summer Heat
Punjab Issues School Holiday Update Amid Flood Threat
banks
Pakistani Banks Post Record Rs326bn Profit in H1 2025
Huawei Tops Global Smartwatch Market in Q2 2025
Pia Shifts Sialkot Flights To Lahore As Floodwater Threatens Airport
PIA Shifts Sialkot Flights to Lahore as Floodwater Threatens Airport
Pakistan Set to Launch 5G Spectrum Auction by December 2025
Non Pta Phones
Non-PTA Phones’ Sims Start Working on Pakistani Networks?
Pakistan Explores Ev Battery And Drone Projects With Huaguan
Pakistan Explores EV Battery and Drone Projects with Huaguan
Social Media Users Pakistan Rise To 51 6 Million As Facebook Leads
Social Media Users in Pakistan Rise to 51.6 Million as Facebook Leads
Internet Service Suspended Again Across Balochistan Despite Court Order
Internet Service Suspended Again Across Balochistan Despite Court Order
Meta To Add New Ai Safeguards After Teen Safety Concerns
Meta to Add New AI Safeguards After Teen Safety Concerns
Meta Under Fire For Creating Flirty Chatbots Of Celebrities Without Consent Including Child Actors
Meta Under Fire for Creating Flirty Chatbots of Celebrities Without Consent, Including Child Actors
Bise Bannu
BISE Bannu Announces Intermediate Part I & Part II Toppers List