The Punjab government has issued a notification confirming that board exams will now be held for Grade 5 and Grade 6 students. The move is part of a new education reform plan aimed at improving learning outcomes across schools.

The exams will be conducted by the Punjab Education Curriculum and Training Assessment Authority (PECTA). According to officials, the decision comes after poor performance in recent Grade 9 and 10 board exams, which highlighted weak academic foundations in earlier classes.

Authorities believe this reform will strengthen conceptual learning and exam skills from an early stage. Schools have been directed to start preparations immediately. Heads have also been instructed to submit an Academic Improvement Plan to ensure effective implementation.

The Punjab government has further announced teacher training sessions and model question papers to guide schools. These steps are meant to help both teachers and students adjust to the new system smoothly.

However, the Punjab Teachers’ Union has criticized the decision. They recalled that similar attempts to hold board exams for Grades 5 and 8 had failed in the past. Teachers argue that without proper resources, such policies may not deliver long-term benefits.

Education experts suggest that while early exams can help identify learning gaps, the government must focus on policy stability, curriculum updates, and teacher support. Officials have assured that the exam schedule and marking guidelines will be shared soon.