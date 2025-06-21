Punjab is embarking on a major green transportation initiative that includes the installation of 2,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across major cities and highways.







This ambitious move aims to support the deployment of a large fleet of 600 electric buses and expedite Pakistan’s shift toward clean, sustainable mobility. Initial efforts are already under way, building on earlier projects such as the introduction of electric buses in Lahore and Gujranwala.

Punjab Authorities Accelerate EV Bus Deployment

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a phased rollout of electric buses, starting with smaller pilot fleets and scaling up to the full target of 600 vehicles.

Earlier this year, the government launched 27 buses on Lahore’s longest route, equipping them with modern amenities like GPS, Wi‑Fi, USB charging, wheelchair access, and solar‑powered fans at stops. The buses boast a range of approximately 250–300 km per charge and charge fully within 2.5 hours.







Expanded Infrastructure Draws from National EV Strategy

The EV charging network aligns with Pakistan’s broader New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025–30, which targets comprehensive infrastructure development, including 30% electric vehicle sales by 2030 and full zero‑emission adoption by 2060. Earlier reforms slashed charging tariffs from Rs 71 to Rs 39.70 per unit and eliminated price ceilings to attract private investment.

EV Nationwide Rollout from Highways to Malls

This project marks Pakistan’s most extensive EV infrastructure rollout yet. Charging stations will be strategically placed along urban roads, intercity highways, shopping centers, and bus depots. Collaborations with public sector and private companies ensure the network serves high-traffic areas and supports long-distance travel.

Experts Anticipate Big Gains in Environment and Efficiency

Sustainability experts caution that upfront investment in EV infrastructure must be matched by service maintenance and public awareness. Nonetheless, early findings suggest electric buses could reduce total operating costs by around 30% over local currency bus systems . Environmental analysts note reduced emissions and quieter streets in pilot zones such as Lahore .